Police are hunting a group of men who burgled a property in Hopwas.
The incident happened on Hints Road at 2.30am today (24th May).
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson:
“We got a call saying that the suspects had gone inside the address and had taken a handbag and a designer coat.
“We think four men were involved. Three of them went inside during the burglary – at least one of them appeared to be holding a machete.
“After it happened, we think the suspects drove away in a small silver hatchback car. They went in the direction of Plantation Lane. No-one was injured.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage can contact police on 101, quoting incident 55 of 24th May. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.