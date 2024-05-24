Police are hunting a group of men who burgled a property in Hopwas.

The incident happened on Hints Road at 2.30am today (24th May).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson:

“We got a call saying that the suspects had gone inside the address and had taken a handbag and a designer coat.

“We think four men were involved. Three of them went inside during the burglary – at least one of them appeared to be holding a machete.

“After it happened, we think the suspects drove away in a small silver hatchback car. They went in the direction of Plantation Lane. No-one was injured.”

