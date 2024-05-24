The audience at the Lichfield Garrick will be taken back in time to celebrate the sounds and sights of The Cotton Club.

The vibes of 1920s and 1930s New York City will be recreated at the city theatre on 16th June.

Swinging at The Cotton Club is a showcase of dance and music, paying homage to the iconic hotspot where legends like Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie had the crowd on the floor, while dancers such as Bojangles Robinson and the Nicholas Brothers lit-up the stage with their routines.

The ten-piece Harry Strutters Hot Rhythm Orchestra will be joined on stage by an ensemble of dancers for the show.

A spokesperson said:

“Whether you’re a seasoned dance and jazz aficionado or simply looking for a night of pure entertainment, Swinging at the Cotton Club is a show that will leave you tapping your toes, clapping your hands, and longing for more. “So grab your dancing shoes and join us for an unforgettable journey into the heart of the 1920s.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £31 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.