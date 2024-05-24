People are being invited to try their hands at new sports and activities as the Lichfield Community Games returns next month.

The event in Beacon Park on 22nd June is designed to inspire locals to improve their health and happiness through physical exercise and will feature 30 different activities delivered by local providers and clubs.

These will include swingball, tug-of-war, archery, tennis, pickleball, panna football, table tennis, badminton, rounders, rugby, dance, football, weights, circuit training and karate.

Adults and children can collect stickers for trying different activities to earn a medal if they manage to get them all.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“The Community Games is a fantastic event which delivers fun for all the family. “It is aimed at encouraging more people, to be more active, more often as physical activity is vital for maintaining health and I hope many people will come along on the day and have a go at the sports on offer.” Cllr Andy Smith

Tickets are £5 per child and free for youngsters aged two and under and over 16 participants.

Community Games founder Dennis Kennedy said:

“We are looking forward to holding the sixth Lichfield Community Games in Beacon Park next month and welcoming participants to what again is sure to be fantastic event. “It is great to see people enjoying themselves at the games and trying sports and activities which could develop into a long-term interest.” Dennis Kennedy

To book tickets for the event, which is taking place from 12noon to 5pm, visit bit.ly/3UN8eNm