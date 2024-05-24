Families are being invited to explore flowers and wildlife at the National Memorial Arboretum during the half-term break.

New trails and activities are being launched ahead of the school holiday next week.

A Find the Flowers Trail, costing £2.50, will run from 25th May to 9th June to give people a chance to search for colourful flora across the site.

There will also be themed arts and crafts sessions taking place between midday and 3pm from 27th to 31st May, while The Year Was 1944 exhibition and trail will also be running.

Family favourite the Stick Man Outdoor Trail will be free to explore from 10am to 5pm daily too.

Rachel Smith, head of participation and learning, said:

“After what feels like a long, wet winter the gardens and grounds at the arboretum are blooming. “Our half term trails and activities are designed to get our family visitors out exploring nature and enjoying the beautiful colours around them. “The trails, exhibitions and activities are a great way for visitors of all ages to explore the beautiful natural landscape of the arboretum and learn about some of the inspirational stories behind the memorials.” Rachel Smith

For more details on the activities, visit The National Memorial Arboretum website.