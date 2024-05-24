Good causes in Whittington have been boosted after receiving funding at a local parish council ceremony.

Cllr Garry Hyde, chair of Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council, handed out almost £2,000 on behalf of the authority from the Country Fair Fund.

The recipients were St Giles Church, Whittington Cricket Club, Whittington Soccer Centre and The Good Neighbour Scheme.

The 2024 Good Citizen Awards were also presented to Bryn Meek, Whittington Sunbeams, David Holder and the Main Street Cafe in recognition of the contribution they make to the village community.