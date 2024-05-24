An overgrown hedgerow near a Lichfield play area has been cut back.

Residents had contacted Lichfield Live over the “dangerous” footpath near Streethay Park.

The issue had been caused by an overgrown hedge which was forcing families to walk into the path of oncoming traffic.

After being contacted by Lichfield Live Staffordshire County Council said talks had been taking place with the landowner in a bid to get the footpath cleared – and now the hedgerow has been cut back to allow people to use the route again.