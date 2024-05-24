A Lichfield care home has relaunched a project designed to bring people together over a love of gardening.

They were joined by Nurture Community CIC for a second year of the Growing Community project.

This project provided an opportunity for residents at The Spires to grow their own fruits, vegetables and herbs to later be used and incorporated in their daily meals.

Operations manager Ula Muskus said:

“We are delighted to be invited to join in with the Growing Communities project for a second year. “Many of our residents have years of experience growing their own vegetables and this is a fantastic opportunity for them to share their knowledge with each other and the next generation.” Ula Muskus