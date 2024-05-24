Rugby action will return to Lichfield this weekend as Cooke Fields plays host to a county game.

Staffordshire men’s team will play their final pool game against Northumberland.

Head coach Andy Appleyard has tried to use players from a wide basis of clubs, with Jack Dace being Lichfield’s sole representative so far in the games against Cumbria – won by a point – and then the 33-36 loss to Cheshire last time out at Stoke.

The game will take place tomorrow (25th May), with kick-off at 3pm.

Lichfield will also host fixtures to mark the 150th anniversary of the club on 8th June.