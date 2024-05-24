Lichfield RUFC's Cooke Fields home. Picture: Google Streetview
Lichfield RUFC's Cooke Fields home. Picture: Google Streetview

Rugby action will return to Lichfield this weekend as Cooke Fields plays host to a county game.

Staffordshire men’s team will play their final pool game against Northumberland.

Head coach Andy Appleyard has tried to use players from a wide basis of clubs, with Jack Dace being Lichfield’s sole representative so far in the games against Cumbria – won by a point – and then the 33-36 loss to Cheshire last time out at Stoke.

The game will take place tomorrow (25th May), with kick-off at 3pm.

Lichfield will also host fixtures to mark the 150th anniversary of the club on 8th June.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments