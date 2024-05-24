Members of a transport group in Lichfield have been hearing updates on proposals for improvements to local rail services.

Sir Michael Fabricant addressed the Lichfield Rail Promotion Group on plans to increase Avanti West Coast fast services and the restoration of four services an hour on the Cross City Line.

Also on the agenda was progress on opening up the link between Lichfield Trent Valley and Burton for passenger trains.

The Conservative MP Said:

“It was a very constructive meeting chaired by Cllr Dr Richard Henshaw. “I explained that I had had a meeting to discuss the funding of the Lichfield to Burton line with Cllr Alan White, the leader of Staffordshire County Council and the authority’s chief executive Patrick Flaherty, and Philippa Rawlinson, chief executive of the National Memorial Arboretum following the statement by Mark Harper. “The Transport Secretary told me in the House of Commons in March that the county would be receiving around £260million from the cancellation of HS2 Phase 2 which could be used for this service. “Richard Henshaw asked how the Rail Promotion Group might support the project and he has now written to the county council as well.” Sir Michael Fabricant

Cllr Henshaw described the funding announcement as a positive step for local passengers.

In his letter to the county council, the Lib Dem member of Lichfield District Council said:

“This is splendid news and we would encourage you to take up these funds and submit a formal application to the Department for Transport as soon as possible. “Our case is powerful and would greatly benefit our residents. The railway line is already used for freight and diverted traffic and would take modest expenditure to upgrade to regular passenger trains. “It runs alongside the busy and dangerous A38 with congestion made much worse by the folly that is HS2 around Lichfield. “With a modest station at Alrewas passengers could get to the National Memorial Arboretum with ease, and the arboretum CEO actively supports the scheme. “It would make a significant contribution to net zero in Staffordshire, and improve rail connectivity in the county. We expect the population north of the city to increase with projected housing development. “We would urge you to act quickly, and it would be good to arrange a meeting with you all to co-ordinate our efforts.” Cllr Richard Henshaw