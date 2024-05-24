Students at a Lichfield school have been enjoying the great outdoors after the opening of a new forest school and pond area.

Five Spires Academy created the learning space thanks to funding from the We Love Lichfield Fund, Cllr Colin Greatorex’s Staffordshire County Council Community Fund and the Five Spires Academy PTFA.

The area is already being used by all year groups as part of plans to enhance their learning experience.

Headteacher Diane Raftery said:

“We are enormously grateful to the We Love Lichfield Fund and Cllr Greatorex who both provided funding which enabled us to enhance our outdoor learning provision here at Five Spires Academy. “The grant was invaluable in helping the school to fund, build and resource a pond and nature area, dedicated to attracting wildlife. “As part of the REAch2 Academy Trust, Five Spires Academy is passionate about harnessing outdoor learning opportunities as well as educating the children about the importance of sustainable lifestyles. “We also recognise the importance of connecting with nature and caring for our environment, when so much time these days is spent indoors or online. “As a result of the grant, and thanks to the hard work of our wonderful staff and PTFA, we now use these areas regularly to deliver the curriculum, as well as providing a much-needed sensory area for those with additional needs. “There is also a popular weekly gardening club that is now thriving.” Diane Raftery