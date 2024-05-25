Kids are being invited to get creative at a craft session in Lichfield.

Melbourne, on Bird Street, is hosting monthly Kids Craft and Cookery Club sessions.

The next one takes place from 4.30pm to 6pm on 14th June.

A spokesperson said:

“We all love the freeing feeling of messy craft time with the kids, but maybe not the clean up. “Problem solved – take the family to Melbourne and let someone take care of that for you, so you can enjoy getting creative with your kids. “All of the supplies will be provided, as well as a complimentary biscuit and drink for the little ones – the bar and coffee shop is open for the bigger ones.

The sessions are suitable for ages four to six and tickets are £9. For details and to book click here.