Visitors to the Lichfield Bower are being reminded of a number of car park closures on the day.

The annual procession and event takes place across the city on Monday (27th May).

However, due to the funfair and other restrictions a number of parking facilities will be closed, including Bird Street car park, Bunkers Hill car park and Beacon Street car park.

The entrance to the Birmingham Road multi-storey on Frog Lane will also be shut meaning drivers will need to use the alternative entrance opposite the fire station.

A full list of closures for the Lichfield Bower are available here.