Another collection of Pokemon cards is expected to fetch £25,000 when it is sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

The lot of 2,000 cards from a single owner will go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 28th May.

The Pokemon TCG sets include Base, Fossil, Jungle, Gym Heroes, Team Rocket, Neo Destiny, Neo Revelation, Neo Discovery and Neo Genesis, plus sealed Base Set booster packs.

One single card to be sold by itself was only available as an exclusive gift to Pokemon competition members, while other special pieces include black star promos, ‘W’ stamped cards, pre-release promos and Japanese promos.

There are also Japanese cards, Japanese exclusive cards, CDs and Pokemon postcards.

David Fergus, valuer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said:

“This fabulous collection going into our auction on 28th May includes various Base card sets, Neo sets, special promo cards and much more. “The estimate when we total it all up is around £25,000.” David Fergus

Eighteen unopened Pokémon Base Set booster pack art sets produced by US publisher Wizards Of The Coast feature across six lots.

Each of these is estimated at £1,000 to £1,500 and includes all three package designs featuring Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur.

Every pack contains 11 cards still sealed in the original foil – so no-one knows which cards are inside.

The auction catalogue can be viewed online at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.

Mr Fergus said:

“One of our recent auctions featured a single owner collection of Pokemon which sold for £55,000. “As a result of that we were inundated with emails and calls from people wanting to sell their Pokemon collections.” David Fergus