Lichfield Cricket Club will welcome neighbours Hammerwich this weekend in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

The two local rivals will go head-to-head today (25th May).

A four-wicket loss to Penkridge last time out saw Lichfield drop to eighth in the league.

Meanwhile, half centuries for both Tom Wright and Scott Elstone fired Hammerwich to a 63-run win over Aldridge last Saturday, which saw them move up to third.

A win for the city-side could see them climb into the top four of the table, yet the visitors will be hoping to knock top of the table Fordhouses off their perch.

Elsewhere, both club’s second and third teams will be in action this weekend, while Hammerwich’s fourth XI will host Beacon, and their fifths will travel to Wombourne.