Lichfield residents will not be able to use the local household waste recycling centre for more than a week next month.

Staffordshire County Council has confirmed the Witley Drive facility will shut between 2nd and 11th June.

The closure will allow “essential repairs” to be carried out.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“These are important improvements for the site and our contractors will be doing their best to get the work done as efficiently as possible. “I would like to thank people for their co-operation while the work is carried out and remind them that the nearby sites at Burntwood and Cannock can be used instead.” Cllr Simon Tagg

The site will reopen at 9am on 12th June. People are advised to use facilities at Cannock or Burntwood during the closure.