Plans to convert office space into a new two-bedroom apartment in Lichfield have been drawn up.

The development, which will also see a partial extension, is proposed for the Grade II listed building at 23 Lombard Street.

A planning statement said:

“Currently, the house is unoccupied, however previous tenants utilised its three storeys solely for office space. “In addition to the proposed extension to the second floor of 23 Lombard Street, it is also proposed that the second floor is converted to a two-bedroom apartment in Lichfield’s city centre.” Planning statement

The plans would see the ground and first floor retained as offices, with the creation of a new staircase to access the proposed apartment.

“The footprint of 23 Lombard Street will remain unchanged with the proposed extension, as the extension will be built on top of the existing abutment to the rear of the property. “Returning 23 Lombard Street to use to provide additional office space in an area where it is in demand will be beneficial to both the property, and the wider community. However, the proposed addition of a two-bed apartment would stand to bring more diversity to the residences already available on the street. “The proposed apartment will benefit greatly from the second floor extension, providing a spacious and functional place to house up to four people in an ideal location, at little reduction to the amount of office space available at 23 Lombard Street.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.