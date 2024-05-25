Six groups have been shortlisted as finalists in the Lichfield Festival’s Midlands Choir of the Year competition.

They will compete for the title at Lichfield Cathedral on 7th July.

The finalists are Stafford’s Chanteuse Chamber Choir, The Derwent Singers from Derby, Lichfield’s Inspire Choir, MaleVox from Birmingham, Staffordshire Show Choir and Shropshire’s VocaBella.

A total of 11 choirs competed in front of a panel of judges at semi-final rounds in Lichfield on 18th and 19th May.

As well as lifting the Midlands Choir of the Year trophy, the winning group will receive a cash prize of £1,000 and an invitation to sing at the 2025 Lichfield Festival. The audience will also award a prize of an additional £500 to the choir of their choice.

Also performing at the final will be current Midlands Choir of the Year champions, Cor Bach, who won the inaugural competition in 2022.

Organiser and Festival Director Damian Thantrey said:

“It was an incredible weekend of the most accomplished, committed and stylish singing. “We can now look forward to a final of high-level music making from the most talented amateur singers in the region, performing a wide variety of specially chosen repertoire in the glorious surrounds of Lichfield Cathedral.” Damian Thantrey

The Lichfield Festival will run from 4th to 14th July. Tickets for the Midlands Choir of the Year final and other events are available from www.lichfieldfestival.org.