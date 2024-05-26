A teaching agency has been confirmed as the main sponsor for the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

Taking place on 7th September, the free concert will feature The City of Lichfield Concert Band, The British Police Symphony Orchestra and a fireworks finale.

Zest Education has been confirmed by Lichfield District Council as the platinum sponsor for the 25th anniversary year having taken the same role last year.

Managing director Scott Barker said:

“Situated in the heart of Lichfield, our connection with the local community gives us enormous pride in being able to be the Platinum sponsor of Proms in the Park for the second consecutive year. “Having attended Proms in the Park as spectators for many years, we now look forward to playing a pivotal role in helping this be the best one yet in its 25th year, joining thousands of people at one of the most anticipated annual events that the city has to offer. “We look forward to celebrating with everybody there, building on our excellent local relationship with the city of Lichfield, and the surrounding areas, with live music, fireworks and the feel good factor that the Proms brings every year.” Scott Barker

Details of Proms corporate sponsorship packages and advertising opportunities are available on the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park website.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“We wish to thank Zest Education for being the Proms Platinum sponsor again this year. “Their support, and the support of all the sponsors, enables us to stage this fantastic event and ensure it remains free for everyone to enjoy. “We would be delighted to hear from other companies interested in sponsoring the event.” Cllr Doug Pullen