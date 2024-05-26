A family fun day is being held at Barton Marina in memory of a Lichfield policewoman’s daughter.

Sergeant Emma Hill set up the Magic of Milly charity in 2015 following the death of her child.

Milly died the night before her second birthday as a result of post-operative complications for her rare congenital condition.

Since then, £240,000 has been raised for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, which treated the youngster throughout her short life.

The family day at Barton Marina on 9th June will start at midday and feature live entertainment and music, as well as sports activities.



Sergeant Hill, who is based at Lichfield, said:

“Holding the fun day is such a positive way of remembering Milly and the light she brought to so many people’s lives. “She was such a vivacious little girl, so it’s only right that we continue to raise money for the hospital that helped her live her life to the full for as long as possible “It’s staggering to think we’ve been able to raise just under a quarter-of-a-million pounds and this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the my family and friends. “The money raised has been used to help patients and families in intensive care at the hospital.” Sergeant Emma Hill

Admission costs £10 for adults, £5 for children and kids under three can go for free. For more information about the fun day, visit www.magicofmilly.co.uk.