Lichfield City’s man of the match in their JW Hunt Cup final win has confirmed it was his last game for the club.

Leighton McMenemy scored a brace at Molineux as his side won 3-1 over Wolverhampton Sporting to retain the trophy.

But it was a bittersweet moment for the City star who is moving to Australia.

He said:

“What a way to go! “I let the lads know at training that it would be my last game. “All I wanted was to go out on a high. I’ve scored two goals here and to come home with the cup is a blessing, so I’m absolutely buzzing.” Leighton McMenemy

Fellow goalscorer and captain on the night, Joe Haines, said McMenemy’s presence would be missed:

“If he had of stayed fit for 50 games rather than 20, I think we would have won the league. “I wish him all the best and he’ll be well missed – he’s been unbelievable for us.” Joe Haines