Lichfield City’s man of the match in their JW Hunt Cup final win has confirmed it was his last game for the club.
Leighton McMenemy scored a brace at Molineux as his side won 3-1 over Wolverhampton Sporting to retain the trophy.
But it was a bittersweet moment for the City star who is moving to Australia.
He said:
“What a way to go!
“I let the lads know at training that it would be my last game.
“All I wanted was to go out on a high. I’ve scored two goals here and to come home with the cup is a blessing, so I’m absolutely buzzing.”Leighton McMenemy
Fellow goalscorer and captain on the night, Joe Haines, said McMenemy’s presence would be missed:
“If he had of stayed fit for 50 games rather than 20, I think we would have won the league.
“I wish him all the best and he’ll be well missed – he’s been unbelievable for us.”Joe Haines