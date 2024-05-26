A 471-year-old Lichfield event has been given a boost after a partnership was agreed with a local business.

Cutlery firm Arthur Price has been announced as the headline sponsor of the historic Sheriff’s Ride.

The Lichfield Shrievalty Association made up of former Sheriffs of Lichfield have taken on responsibility for continuing the event and say the agreement will help broaden the appeal of the tradition.

The 2024 event ride will see the appointment of a Junior Sheriff from a local school for the first time, with the Arthur Price Junior Sheriff Children’s Fund raising money to help more children try horse riding in the area.

Other new additions will include Jonathan Oates, who has been appointed as the official historian of the Sheriff’s Ride, visiting local schools to discuss the importance of the tradition.

Clerk of The Course Nick Sedgwick said:

“The Lichfield Shrievalty Association has plans to improve the event and the Arthur Price sponsorship enables us to directly attract the younger generation which will enhance our work to widen the impact of the ride. “We have already seen an incredible response from our local community with the interest and support from many local organisations and individuals. “Already businesses, landowners and volunteers have come together to keep this tradition alive. “We will return The Lichfield Sheriff’s Ride to the forefront of Lichfield’s historic and cultural heritage.” Nick Sedgwick

The tradition began after Queen Mary gave Lichfield a Royal Charter which enabled the city to appoint its own Sheriff who enforced the law and managed the prison.

The first ride was undertaken in 1553 and has continued every year except for the Covid period.

Simon Price, CEO of Arthur Price said:

“The pressure on budgets meant that the event in the current format needed to be supported. But with difficulty comes opportunity and I was very focused on identifying where the event could be improved – reaching a wider audience, gaining more community engagement, making an impact on the local economy and finally to leave a lasting legacy. “If a tradition is lost it is very difficult to resurrect. The whole district is rich in history which makes it a wonderful place for residents and visitors alike. “With our sponsorship I hope to make the event relevant for today’s society and for the benefit of the whole community. Specifically, with a view to attracting the next generation and helping the local economy by bringing in people from outside the usual groups to participate.” Simon Price

The Lichfield Sheriff’s Ride will take place on 7th September, starting at the Guildhall on Bore Street before heading out on a 20-mile journey. For more details, visit www.sheriffoflichfield.org.uk.