Alrewas Cricket Club made it back-to-back wins as they came out on top at Rolleston.

After deciding to bat first, the Herons suffered an early blow when opener James Burton fell lbw to Graham Dent before the scoreboard was troubled.

But Gareth Woolley (78) and Jamie Goodwin (36) steadied the ship, while Jahurul Islam made 67 as Alrewas finished on 217-5 from their 50 overs.

Rolleston’s run chase started well with openers Gareth Marshall and Louis Burrows putting on a partnership of 93 before Woolley caught the former off the bowling of Will Smedley.

While Burrows went on to make 73 before William Hodgkinson caught him off Ben Foley’s bowling, the home side’s middle order failed to get going as they were bowled out for 199.