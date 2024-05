Ale fans will be in for a treat when an event comes to the Chasewater Railway.

The heritage attraction will host The Big Beer Festival on 13th and 14th July.

It will feature 13 local Staffordshire breweries, including Bass Beer, Beowulf Brewery, Titanic Brewery, Trinity Brew and New Invention Brewery.

Advance tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Visit the Chasewater Railway Facebook page for more details.