A bidding battle has seen a Lichfield auctioneer sell a Victorian era oil painting for £35,000.

MacLeod’s Maidens, Skye, painted by John Brett ARA in 1884, was finally sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers to a phone bidder after strong competition in the room and online.

The oil on canvas was amongst a treasure trove of eclectic antiques curated by a Staffordshire family over 50 years.

Signed and dated 1884, the painting was exhibited at the Royal Academy when it was sold for the first time that year – and the original receipt was included with the work at auction this week.

After the upcoming sale was announced, John Brett’s great-grandson Charles Brett contacted the auction house to volunteer more information on the 140-year-old painting.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“We’re very grateful to Charles for getting in touch with us and supplying extra information on his great-grandfather’s magnificent painting. “The work proved to be a highlight amongst highlights, fetching an appropriately impressive hammer price for a marvellous large work of art. “The exceptional provenance of the painting, which even included the original receipt when it was sold for the first time in 1884, meant it exceeded all our expectations at auction.” Richard Winterton

The lot was one of 150 made up from the contents of The Grange in Perton.

Built in 1926, industrialist Fred Cooper moved into the property in 1969 and it remained the family home until his wife Betty died earlier this year aged 92.

The Brett oil was the largest painting in the collection. Already in situ at The Grange, it was purchased along with the property when the family moved in.

Other art sold included a Dutch landscape in the manner of Aelbert Cuyp, fetching £4,200, while furniture included a late 19th century Louis XVI-style inlaid centre table which fetched £1,350.

Further highlights from The Grange were an Edward VII silver desk stand used by the Prince of Wales in 1923 on a visit to Wolverhampton Town Hall that went for £1,050.

Mr Winterton added:

“It was clear from his collection that Fred Cooper had a keen eye for classical pieces and a passion for history and the arts, as well as a keen sense of humour and unconventional attitude. “The stunning and eclectic array of furniture, paintings and antiques he carefully curated were of wide and varied taste yet always erring on the side of quality. “This quality has been underlined by the huge amount of interest this auction has attracted and we’re delighted for our client at the quantity of impressive hammer prices achieved.” Richard Winterton