Free activities are on offer to keep young people active across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Active Lichfield’s Getin2it programme sees sessions take place from tomorrow (28th May) until Friday.

They include football, multi-sports, circuit training, kickboxing, yoga, boxing, soft archery, dance and cricket.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“Young people across the district can enjoy a range of activities provided by Getin2it over the half-term break. “They are designed to get more people, to be more active, more often and there is no need to book to take part. Just come along and join in.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

For full details of activity session days and times visit Holiday Fun on the Active Lichfield website.