Hammerwich Cricket Club defeated local rivals Lichfield in their latest encounter in the South Staffs County League Premier Division.

The local derby saw the visitors claim a convincing eight wicket win to bring them within just 15 points of the top of the table.

The contest saw Lichfield sent in to bat after Hammerwich had won the toss.

But the city side were bowled out for just 59 runs after 27.4 overs, as Sajid Ahmadzai and Craig Jennings both took four wickets apiece.

Only opener Will Davies (17) and tail ender Umer Khalid (15) made it to double figures as Lichfield struggled with the bat.

The city side were given a glimmer of hope in reply though when Rob Turner struck twice for the hosts with his opening spell to reduce the visitors to 15-2.

But it wasn’t enough to prevent top order batters Benjamin Novis and Scott Elstone combining to beat Lichfield’s total.

Both sides will be back in action on 1st June as all three of Lichfield’s teams will take on Cannock, while Hammerwich will take on early season front-runners Fordhouses.