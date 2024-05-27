A leading psychological therapist will lift the lid on what creates a serial killer at a show in Lichfield.

Emma Kenny will take the audience at the Garrick on a journey looking at what was behind the evil crimes of the likes of Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer and John Paul Knowles.

A spokesperson said:

“What creates a serial killer? And could anything have prevented their potential being activated, or were they simply born to kill? “Emma specialises in victimology, but she is mostly known in the media for presenting crime shows including Britain’s Darkest Taboos, Lady Killers and The Killer in My Family.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for The Serial Killer Next Door on 4th June are £32 and can be booked online.