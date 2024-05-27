People are being asked to help identify which species should be prioritised for conservation efforts across Staffordshire.

This initiative is part of the plans to develop a new long-term strategy to recover, protect and enhance nature and wildlife.

Led by Staffordshire County Council, the Local Nature Recovery Strategy aims to set out priorities to drive a co-ordinated plan to protect nature.

It will pinpoint locations across Staffordshire where habitats can be created or improved in a bid to reverse the decline of species and protect the area’s unique biodiversity.

A survey is asking residents to share the species they feel are the most important to protect.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“Whether you’re a wildlife enthusiast or you simply enjoy spending time outdoors, your voice matters. “By taking a few minutes to complete this survey, you will be helping us to identify local wildlife that you feel has the greatest need for our protection. “This information will help us to ensure they continue to thrive for generations to come.” Cllr Simon Tagg

People can complete the survey online.