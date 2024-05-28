Police are appealing for information after the theft of vehicles in the Armitage, Hill Ridware and Longdon areas.

The incidents all took place between the 21st and 24th May.

A white Ford Transit van was taken from New Road in Armitage overnight between 21st and 22nd May, while a similar vehicle was also taken from School Lane in Hill Ridware on the same evening.

A light blue campervan was then taken from a driveway on Longdon Green overnight between 23rd and 24th May. This vehicle was later recovered.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents can contact police on 101.

