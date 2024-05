Rising comedy stars will warm up for the Edinburgh Fringe with shows in Lichfield.

Dee Allum and Michelle Shaughnessy will bring their shows to The Hub at St Mary’s on 13th June.

The venue will then host Alice Sneddon and Joe Kent-Walters on 18th July.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Don’t miss your chance to spot the next award-winning show right here in Lichfield.” Anthony Evans

Tickets are £10 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.