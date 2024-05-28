A candidate hoping to represent the local area as an MP says it would be “an incredible honour” to be elected.

Eddie Hughes will represent the Conservatives in the Tamworth constituency, which covers areas such as Fazeley, Shenstone and Stonnall.

His current seat in Walsall North will disappear due to boundary changes at the General Election, but is hoping to return to Parliament in the seat currently held by Labour’s Sarah Edwards.

Mr Hughes said:

“It would be an incredible honour to represent the people of Tamworth and the villages in Parliament. “The area is made up of amazing communities and I know that many people want to be represented by someone who appreciates the area’s historic past and wants to make our town and villages the best they can be. “I am ready to fight to represent the people of Tamworth and the villages and I’ve already been working hard to make progress on what people have told me are their priorities.” Eddie Hughes