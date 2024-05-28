Lichfield City v Wolverhampton Sporting. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Lichfield City’s manager says he could not have been prouder of his side after they retained the JW Hunt Cup. 

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side retained the title with a 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Sporting.

Boss Ivor Green said he was “chuffed” with the result:

“With the year the lads have had, they deserve this – we did what we needed to do.

“Finals are never easy. We were patient, played some good football, and in the end we had a good night.

“We’re really pleased for the club, all the staff and for all the time and effort that everyone puts in – what a way to finish the season off.”

Ivor Green

Assistant manager Wayne Chapman also praised man of the match Leighton McMenemy who was playing his final game ahead of a move to Australia.

“Leighton has been fantastic for the club over the last four years. We all wish him well on his new adventure in Australia.”

Wayne Chapman
