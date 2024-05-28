Lichfield City’s manager says he could not have been prouder of his side after they retained the JW Hunt Cup.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side retained the title with a 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Sporting.

Boss Ivor Green said he was “chuffed” with the result:

“With the year the lads have had, they deserve this – we did what we needed to do. “Finals are never easy. We were patient, played some good football, and in the end we had a good night. “We’re really pleased for the club, all the staff and for all the time and effort that everyone puts in – what a way to finish the season off.” Ivor Green

Assistant manager Wayne Chapman also praised man of the match Leighton McMenemy who was playing his final game ahead of a move to Australia.

“Leighton has been fantastic for the club over the last four years. We all wish him well on his new adventure in Australia.” Wayne Chapman