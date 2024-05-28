The founder of a charity supporting victims of domestic abuse has been appointed as the new chair of Burntwood Town Council.

Cllr Kathy Coe MBE was confirmed in the role at a recent meeting of the authority.

She will replace outgoing chair Cllr Di Evans.

Cllr Coe said:

“Cllr Evans has very generously shared her experience and wisdom – she is a tough act to follow but I will do my best.” Cllr Kathy Koe MBE

Cllr Laura Ennis has been appointed as vice-chair of the council.

Cllr Evans, who will continue to serve as the representative for Boney Hay and Central ward on the town council, said:

“I have been privileged to represent our community at a number of events and to see how many people volunteer in such a variety of organisations.” Cllr Di Evans