Residents say they intend to fight plans for new homes on land in Fradley.

Developers are hoping to build 109 properties on the plot off Horner Avenue.

A decision on the scheme was delayed so members of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee could make a site visit to weigh up local concerns.

Members of the Fradley Residents Action Group filled their windows with signs highlighting their concerns over the proposals.

Local resident Paul Carr said they had taken action after other placards had been removed shortly before the committee’s visit:

“We knew we weren’t allowed to speak to the visitors, so instead we placed signs on fences and lampposts to highlight our key objections – but just ten minutes before the councillors arrived, some of the notices were ripped down. “The whole thing is crazy, which is why the planning committee’s visit was so important to us. “We have objected before and stopped the development. The residents of Fradley will continue to object to protect our families and community. “We have since been informed that the next planning meeting by Lichfield District Council to decide on this application has now been suspended until after the next general election, but we intend to keep this second ridiculous application at the forefront of the planning committee agenda. “We will fight on.” Paul Carr

Residents say they are concerned that all of the construction materials needed for the development will be delivered on HGV lorries though Fradley’s narrow roads and eventually dropped off using the Horner Avenue cul-de-sac.

They also claim the new development will be blighted by factory and road noise.

Other concerns have been raised over safety of lorries using local roads to deliver building materials.

Jake Flynn, who lives on Shaw Drive where a temporary lorry park would be set up to support the development, said:

“There will be accidents here. The roads through Fradley have been deliberately designed to make it difficult for trucks to take short cuts from the nearby Fradley Park distribution centre. “Already I see lorries and buses mounting the pavements regularly. This new development will make things worse, intentionally bringing even more unsuitable traffic into the most inaccessible area of our village. “Someone will get injured, it’s just common sense to say no to the whole thing.” Jake Flynn

A previous planning application for the site was rejected by both the council and the planning inspector.

But the developers say a modified proposal is now on the table.

Balwinder Singh Ajrah, who lives on Horner Ave, said the issues it would bring for locals had not been resolved:

“The modern estate has limited parking for growing families – this application will prevent residents of Horner Avenue parking outside their homes for over three years. “The consideration of double yellow lines to be outside of our homes confirms in itself that the cul-de-sac is not appropriate for heavy goods vehicle and increased traffic.” Balwinder Singh Ajrah