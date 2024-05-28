Residents say they intend to fight plans for new homes on land in Fradley.
Developers are hoping to build 109 properties on the plot off Horner Avenue.
A decision on the scheme was delayed so members of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee could make a site visit to weigh up local concerns.
Members of the Fradley Residents Action Group filled their windows with signs highlighting their concerns over the proposals.
Local resident Paul Carr said they had taken action after other placards had been removed shortly before the committee’s visit:
“We knew we weren’t allowed to speak to the visitors, so instead we placed signs on fences and lampposts to highlight our key objections – but just ten minutes before the councillors arrived, some of the notices were ripped down.
“The whole thing is crazy, which is why the planning committee’s visit was so important to us.
“We have objected before and stopped the development. The residents of Fradley will continue to object to protect our families and community.
“We have since been informed that the next planning meeting by Lichfield District Council to decide on this application has now been suspended until after the next general election, but we intend to keep this second ridiculous application at the forefront of the planning committee agenda.
“We will fight on.”Paul Carr
Residents say they are concerned that all of the construction materials needed for the development will be delivered on HGV lorries though Fradley’s narrow roads and eventually dropped off using the Horner Avenue cul-de-sac.
They also claim the new development will be blighted by factory and road noise.
Other concerns have been raised over safety of lorries using local roads to deliver building materials.
Jake Flynn, who lives on Shaw Drive where a temporary lorry park would be set up to support the development, said:
“There will be accidents here. The roads through Fradley have been deliberately designed to make it difficult for trucks to take short cuts from the nearby Fradley Park distribution centre.
“Already I see lorries and buses mounting the pavements regularly. This new development will make things worse, intentionally bringing even more unsuitable traffic into the most inaccessible area of our village.
“Someone will get injured, it’s just common sense to say no to the whole thing.”Jake Flynn
A previous planning application for the site was rejected by both the council and the planning inspector.
But the developers say a modified proposal is now on the table.
Balwinder Singh Ajrah, who lives on Horner Ave, said the issues it would bring for locals had not been resolved:
“The modern estate has limited parking for growing families – this application will prevent residents of Horner Avenue parking outside their homes for over three years.
“The consideration of double yellow lines to be outside of our homes confirms in itself that the cul-de-sac is not appropriate for heavy goods vehicle and increased traffic.”Balwinder Singh Ajrah
Too many people already on the housing ladder want to pull it up behind them! We need more local and national house building. More houses, less nimby’s please. Especially, now that immigration is out of control. Young, indigenous, local people would like to own a home but are priced out by this sort of behaviour.
I am an incomer we don’t want any more incomers. Nothing changes
But… They live in new builds. That’s a street of new houses. Their houses were fine but everyone else’s is a problem?
Selfish people.
Fradley has had 5 new housing estates in the last 10 years with little to no infrastructure improvement. We have had a new 1-form entry primary school which will likely soon be full and where will the children go post 11 with the Lichfield Secondary schools already over their capacity.
Fradley does not have a GP, a pub or any sports facilities (despite them repeatedly being promised but somehow never actually appearing), buses are extremely sporadic and with all the HS2 works getting into Lichfield to access facilities there is far from easy.
The route for the construction traffic and eventual residential traffic is ridiculous, through a set of badly planned and already dangerous chicanes then turning from the middle of a bend into an already too narrow residential road. In order to make the turns safer the suggestion is that 2 houses should be knocked down…!
The reality is that the developers do as much as possible to limit the social housing they put in to maximise profits.
This is not a normal planning application, there are so many things wrong with it and a gamut of safety concerns. It’s also important to point out that this land is not included in the adopted neighbourhood plan, both non-strategic development allocation and also not in the settlement boundary. In addition, the site does not feature in Lichfield District Council Local Plan review 2020-2036.This land has always been allocated as commercial and employment land with an entrance via Fradley Park and has never been allocated as land for building new homes. Its beggars’ belief that this is not being taken into account by LDC and should have been turned down many months ago. If LDC planning committee votes in favour of this complete madness and goes against their own policy’s they will be setting a very dangerous precedent for future developers to ride rough shod over the local councils at the detriment and safety of the local community.
This has nothing to do with not wanting houses being built. It has everything to do with the access route to support new houses of which will blight the lives of many people on the vary routes they propose to access the site, including a lorry car park next to Shaw to deliver materials.
This ridiculous proposal also includes bringing 3 years of construction traffic through the village and then through a tight Cul De Sac that Highways said could not be allowed to happen during the 1st application.
Also, to add this land is designated for commercial use as identified in LDC’s very own policies, and this will have an impact on potential future employment.
Why not use the land for a GP practice, a pub, leisure amenities for the village etc,
There are already hundreds of new houses already being built in Fradley, we do not need anymore.