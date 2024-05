A Shenstone-based theatre group has raised money for charity.

From the Top recently staged a production of Calendar Girls where they hosted a bucket collection alongside an online donations page in aid of Cancer Research UK.

More than £2,000 has been raised so far.

The company are inviting people to take part in their future productions, including their Christmas pantomime Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

For more details email [email protected] or visit facebook.com/fromthetoptheatrecompany.