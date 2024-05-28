Plans for a new phone mast in Alrewas have hit a stumbling block.
The 17.5 metre high tower has been earmarked for land off Micklehome Drive.
A planning statement said the mast would have brought “faster, more reliable connections” for phone users in the area.
“This site will enable improved 5G coverage to be provided to this area of Alrewas. The Government recognises that widespread coverage of mobile connectivity is essential for people and businesses.
“A site in this location will fill the gap in service provision and provide high quality, reliable, advanced 3G, 4G and 5G to this urban area of Alrewas.”Planning statement
But planning chiefs refused to grant prior approval for the scheme.
A decision notice said:
“The proposed mast, cabinets and equipment, due to their siting would result in conflict with an existing on site mature tree. Based upon this it is felt that the proposed scheme would unduly impact the visual amenity of the area.”Planning decision notice
Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
Ok to have signage and a lamppost though.
No internet for us. Only trees. Great decision