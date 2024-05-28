Plans for a new phone mast in Alrewas have hit a stumbling block.

The 17.5 metre high tower has been earmarked for land off Micklehome Drive.

A planning statement said the mast would have brought “faster, more reliable connections” for phone users in the area.

“This site will enable improved 5G coverage to be provided to this area of Alrewas. The Government recognises that widespread coverage of mobile connectivity is essential for people and businesses.

“A site in this location will fill the gap in service provision and provide high quality, reliable, advanced 3G, 4G and 5G to this urban area of Alrewas.”

Planning statement