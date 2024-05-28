Whittington suffered disappointment as they lost by 45 runs at Walsall.

The home side were sent in to bat by the visitors and got off to a shaky start as opener Usamah Iqbal was caught by Adbulwali Safi off the bowling of Matt Griffiths.

Walsall recovered from the early blow but could only reach 134 before being bowled out, with Shamimur Rahman and Faraz Ahmed both collecting three wickets for Whittington.

But the reply failed to get going for the visitors as they were skittled out for just 89 within 34 overs.