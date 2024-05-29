Chasetown have confirmed the signing of Lichfield City full back Lewi Burnside.

The youngster has made the switch following an impressive season with the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side.

Having previously spent time in Aston Villa’s youth setup, Burnside spent two-and-a-half seasons in the Lichfield senior squad, with his final game for City helping them to lift the JW Hunt Cup at Molineux.

Chasetown manager Mark Swann told the club’s website:

“We are really pleased to get Lewi over the line. “Quite rightly, he was much sought after by a number of clubs after the performances he has turned in this season and last. “He is a very talented young player who we have monitored closely for some time now and we are chuffed that he has agreed to join us to continue the next steps of his development.” Mark Swann