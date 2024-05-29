Fifty electric cars from primary schools across the Midlands will be heading for Lichfield to compete in a special racing event.

The vehicles will be put through their paces at Curborough Sprint Course on 6th June.

The Staffordshire Greenpower Goblin Championship is bering organised by the Greenpower Education Trust.

The Goblin car is a single-seat electric vehicle powered by two 12 volt batteries and is built from a kit by the pupils who then design, make and attach their own bodywork.

During the day pupils will take part in a series of drag, slalom and timed lap events as well as being judged for the greenest bodywork, best bodywork, best presented team, spirit of Greenpower and portfolio awards.