A series of well-known works will be performed at a Lichfield Cathedral Chorus concert next month.

They will perform Fauré’s Requiem, Pavane and Cantique de Jean Racine, as well as Dvořák’s Te Deum at 7.30pm on 15th June.

A spokesperson said:

“The Fauré Requiem is one of the most human of all sacred works, slowly shifting its gaze from earthly vulnerability to the hope of eternity.

“Unlike many requiem masses, Fauré’s is noted for its serene, calm outlook, providing musical solace and a most peaceful vision of paradise.

“The other main work, Te Deum by Dvořák is uplifting and joyful in character and certainly one of the most spectacular of his works.

“This will be an enchanting evening with musicians sharing a unique vision of the heavenly and earthly realms.”

Lichfield Cathedral Chorus spokesperson