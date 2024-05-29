Future stars of the stage are set to be nurtured in Lichfield as part of a new programme.

The Young Garrick Lichfield will launch in September 2024 offering opportunities for young people aged between seven and 18.

The programme will be split into three age groups – junior, intermediate and senior.

Jonny McClean, head of community engagement at the city theatre, said:

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for us at the Lichfield Garrick. Youth Theatre is often a critical part of young people’s lives, and we’re eager to get started with this new, revitalised approach to our work. “We can’t wait to welcome the young people of Lichfield through our doors and give them the space to embrace their creativity, find friendships and discover what inspires them in a safe, supportive environment”. Jonny McClean

The Young Garrick junior scheme costs £125 per term and is for those aged between seven and 11, while the intermediate programme is £150 per term for those aged 11 to 14.

The senior group, for those aged 14 to 18, is £175 and aims to help equip performers with the skills to pursue a career in the arts.

People can sign up on the Lichfield Garrick’s website.