Plans for solar panels to be installed at a property in Hamstall Ridware have been rejected.

The proposals had been put forward for garden area at Hamstall Hall on Blithbury Road.

Due to the building being listed, the 28 panels had been planned to sit on the ground rather than roof-mounted.

But a decision notice from planning chiefs at Lichfield District Council said the scheme could not go ahead.

“The proposed photovoltaic panels, due to their positioning within the site would detrimentally affect the appearance of the Grade II Star listed building at Hamstall Hall. “The positioning within the site would detrimentally affect the appearance of the Grade 1 Listed St Michaels and All Angels Church.” Planning decision notice

