The race to be Lichfield’s next MP will officially begin when Parliament is dissolved this evening (29th May).

The Royal Proclamation will take effect at midnight – but residents will still be able to access MPs for support.

Sir Michael Fabricant, who will hope to retain the seat for the Conservatives at the General Election on 4th July, said:

“Parliament will be dissolved at midnight – this will mean that until the General Election there will be no Members of Parliament until they are elected or re-elected. “Indeed, elected MPs only actually become MPs when they swear an oath of loyalty to the King in the Chamber House of Commons and witnessed by the Speaker when Parliament is recalled on 9th July. “However, Parliament recognises that the vital work MPs carry out helping their constituents cannot stop with the dissolution of Parliament so these former MPs still have full access to Government departments and local government as if dissolution had not taken place. “Constituents with urgent problems can still contact their former MPs after the midnight deadline and these will be acted upon as usual.” Sir Michael Fabricant

So far four parties have unveiled their candidates for the Lichfield constituency:

Conservatives – Sir Michael Fabricant

Labour – Dave Robertson

Lib Dem – Paul Ray

Reform UK – Richard Howard