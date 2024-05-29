A council leader has criticised a study claiming that Lichfield has one of the worst cities for public transport in the UK.
Research carried out by CMAC Group analysed data on 76 UK locations relating to accessible bus and coach transport stops, as well as how well they were connected by rail.
While major hubs such as London, Birmingham and Leads topped the table, Lichfield found itself tenth from bottom in the study.
The only locations deemed to have worse public transport links than Lichfield were St Davids, St Asaph, Westminster, Ripon, Swansea, Peterborough, Wells, Bangor and Ely.
Peter Slater, CEO of transport solutions firm CMAC Group, said:
“This data prompts conversations about the critical role public transport plays in the country’s economy and daily life.
“There’s a clear challenge faced by residents and commuters in cities with inadequate public transit infrastructure, leaving them to face long wait times and limited connectivity, impacting their ability to access employment and education opportunities, and essential services.
“There’s a need for policymakers and local authorities in the underperforming cities to prioritise investments in public transit infrastructure to ensure equal access to transportation for all residents.”Peter Slater
But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the findings from the data were questionable.
“The supposed findings of this report would make even an amateur statistician blush.
“It’s hardly surprising that volumes of bus and coach travel are smaller in smaller cities and larger in big cities.
“I’d suggest CMAC have their marketing department come up with some more insightful data for future studies.”Cllr Doug Pullen
The full report is available here.
Lichfield Trent Valley which is on the West Coast main line…..yet over 80% of the fast Avanti trains from Euston to Glasgow going through LTV don’t stop. This might be one of the reasons the score is so low. Currently rail commuters from Lichfield are receiving a poor service at best from LTV. Pullen must be blind if he can’t see that.
Cllr Pullen might like to look at the use is statistics in the laughable car park survey before he criticises anyone else.
It’s going to get worse, once the bus station is moved
How young people get to their further education, into or out of Lichfield, or work, seems very hard if they haven’t their own transport, which they can’t have until at least over seventeen.
The push to get people to use public transport to save the planet seems to have died a death, not mentioned now for climate change
Suggest that you actually read this report to see how badly researched it is
On suggestion in the report is building a railway station in the Pembrokeshire city of St Davids
Only small problem is that St Davids is about 15 miles from the nearest railway line!
My daughter is just about to finish two years of sixth form education in the centre of Birmingham. For those two years she has been travelling there and back by train, when possible. It has been a nightmare, an expensive nightmare. Access to Lichfield City is abysmal, and was beyond that for the months when the Trent Valley platform was closed. Access to Trent Valley has simply not been possible for most of the two years due to the roadworks in and around Streethay or Watery Lane. Getting there by car on time a pure lottery. The trains almost never run on time, often don’t run at all. Communication is appalling.
Ken H like we did,on a bike or walked