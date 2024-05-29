Passengers are being urged to check their journeys when timetable changes are rolled out this weekend.

London Northwestern Railway says it will make minor alterations to some services from 2nd June.

The operator, which runs trains serving Lichfield Trent Valley station on the West Coast Main Line, said the changes would help manage busy area of the rail network.

Jonny Wiseman, London Northwestern Railway’s customer experience director, said:

“Timetables are changing and I urge passengers to double-check their travel plans as timings may have changed. “The timetable has been developed with feedback from passengers and communities taken into account and the changes have been brought in to provide passengers with a more robust and better-performing overall service.” Jonny Wiseman

For more information on changes click here.