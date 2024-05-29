Food fans in Lichfield and Burntwood will have to wait to get their hands on tasty treats for another week after two local events were pushed back due to the weather.

Lichfield Grub Club and Burntwood Grub Club were due to take place tomorrow (30th May) and Friday respectively.

But the organisers said they’d been decided to move the events to Thursday and Friday next week due to the forecast.

A spokesperson said:

“In light of Mother Nature’s unexpected plans this week, we regretfully announce the cancellation of this week’s Grub Club events. “The safety and wellbeing of our community and traders are of utmost importance and we appreciate your understanding as we navigate these unforeseen circumstances. “Fear not though, as we are rescheduling the Grub Club gatherings for next Thursday and Friday instead, so get ready for a feast of flavours and an evening of fun that will be worth the wait.”

For more details visit the Facebook page.