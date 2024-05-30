A memorial to the residents of the Falkland Islands who supported liberation efforts will be dedicated at a ceremony next month.

The sculpture of three Magellan geese is situated in the Allied Special Forces Memorial Grove at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The dedication service will take place at midday on 12th June.

A spokesperson said:

“During the conflict in 1982, a number of the Falkland Islanders spied on, sabotaged and disrupted enemy activities before the British Task Force landed, becoming the first British resistance movement since the Second World War. “Once personnel landed to help liberate the Falklands the islanders fought alongside them, supplying vehicles, food and clothing, gathering vital intelligence and offering comfort to those injured. “The Falkland Islanders Resistance Memorial commemorates those who supported before the landings, during the battles and in the aftermath of the conflict.”