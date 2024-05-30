The boss of a local business says she is concerned by the treatment of migrant workers by unscrupulous care providers.

Executive Care Ltd says the promise of stable hourly contracts has turned into a nightmare for some workers across the country due to exploitation in the sector.

Owner Sara Bennett says she is now seeing a number of employees turning to her company seeking “fair and reliable” work.

“It breaks my heart to see hardworking, vulnerable people being exploited when they come to our country seeking safety and a better life. “We are committed to providing a haven where they are respected, valued and given the fair opportunity they deserve. “Together, we can restore integrity and compassion to the care sector.” Sara Bennett

There has been criticism in recent months at the number of providers being licensed to provide sponsorship for migrant care workers without assessing local demand for services.

Sara said:

“This has resulted in an oversaturated market, causing staff to frequently move between providers, increasing operational costs and forcing some care facilities to close their doors. “Additionally, recent Government policy changes preventing the partners of sponsored workers from entering the UK have further exacerbated the staffing crisis. “Established care providers are now finding it increasingly difficult to secure the necessary sponsorship licenses to meet demand. These providers struggle to compete with others offering higher wages, often funded by the questionable practice of charging overseas workers for their visas, undermining the sector’s integrity. “We are committed to supporting these exploited migrant workers by offering fair employment opportunities and ensuring they receive the respect and compensation they deserve. “We urge regulatory bodies to implement more stringent checks and balances to protect vulnerable workers and maintain high standards within the care industry.” Sara Bennett