Plans for the creation of a junction to serve part of a major new development in Lichfield have been approved.

The land between Cricket Lane, London Road and the A38 will be used for hundreds of new homes, as well as the creation of new industrial units.

The new junction will serve the latter part of the scheme with traffic lights being introduced to enable vehicles to enter and exit the site.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed development comprises the removal of 181 metres of hedgerow, hedgerow replanting comprising of 157 metres and ground preparation works, as well as the creation of a new signalised junction arrangement, together with carriageway widening to London Road and a new right-hand turn lane for vehicles turning into the site approaching from Swinfen Island.” Planning statement

The works will also see creation and upgrading of existing footpaths on the northern side of London Road.

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.