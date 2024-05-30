A Lichfield pub will welcome back a band performing rock covers.
Slyder will be at The Feathers on Saturday (1st June).
The band play rock hits from across the decades.
They will be on stage from 9pm. Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free.
